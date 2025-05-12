Left Menu

Ancelotti’s Brazilian Play: A New Chapter in Soccer History

Brazil's soccer confederation has confirmed Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti as the new coach for the national team, eyeing the 2026 World Cup. This strategic move marks Ancelotti as Brazil's first full-time foreign coach in a century, as the team strives to reclaim its former glory.

In a landmark decision, Brazil's soccer confederation announced on Monday that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will take the helm of the Brazilian national team, focusing on the 2026 World Cup. At 65, he becomes the nation's first foreign manager in a century, signifying a bold shift in strategy.

CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues emphasized that Ancelotti's appointment is not merely strategic but a testament to the country's resolve to reclaim its position at the pinnacle of international soccer. "With Ancelotti, the greatest coach now joins the greatest national team," Rodrigues declared, signaling a partnership poised to rewrite Brazilian soccer history.

Set to begin his tenure on May 26, right after the Spanish league concludes, Ancelotti will lead Brazil in the South American World Cup qualifiers, with an inaugural match against Ecuador scheduled for June 5, followed by a fixture against Paraguay. Ancelotti replaces Dorival Júnior amid Brazil's struggle to regain form, currently standing fourth in qualifiers as Neymar battles to recover from an ACL injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

