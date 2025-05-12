Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Test Retirement: A Transformative Era Ends

Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket marks the end of an era reminiscent of Sachin Tendulkar's legacy. Chappell's ESPNCricinfo column hails Kohli's contribution to Indian cricket as transformative, emphasizing his cultural and psychological impact. India's cricket faces a pivotal transition post his and Rohit Sharma's exit, preparing for the England series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:36 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant tribute to Virat Kohli, former Australian captain and current Indian head coach highlighted Kohli as "Indian cricket's most influential figure," following his retirement from Test cricket. Kohli's profound impact on the team's mindset and culture is considered to surpass even that of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

As India grapples with the recent retirements of Rohit Sharma and Kohli, the team faces an urgent transition challenge, setting the stage for the upcoming five-Test series in England—part of India's ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 campaign. Writing for ESPNCricinfo, Chappell lauded Kohli's era as one marked by resilience and audacity.

Chappell described Kohli as "the incandescent heart of Indian cricket" over the last decade. Kohli's legacy is not solely defined by statistics but by a "seismic shift in energy" that redefined India's cricketing identity. He emphasized Kohli's tenacity, likening it to the aura of Australian cricketers, and praised his transformative influence on India's global cricketing stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

