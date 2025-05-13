Jon Rahm Embraces Imperfection at Major Championships

In nearly a decade of competing in major golf tournaments, Jon Rahm has learned a significant lesson: perfection is not necessary for success. Speaking ahead of this week's PGA Championship, the Spaniard emphasized that playing solid golf is more critical than achieving flawless performance.

Rahm, who joined LIV Golf in December 2023, is a two-time major champion. He noted that success in these tournaments comes from capitalizing on positive moments during the week rather than striving for perfection in every aspect of the game.

Despite not having made much impact in majors since his move, Rahm has maintained impressive form with top-10 finishes in all seven events on the Saudi-backed circuit. His consistent performance, even amid avoidable mistakes, continues to keep him optimistic about his game.

