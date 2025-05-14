Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Olympic Cyclist's Sentencing in Wife's Death

Olympic cyclist Rohan Dennis received a suspended sentence for the tragic death of his wife Melissa Hoskins. The incident occurred after a domestic argument, with Dennis accidentally striking Hoskins with his vehicle. The sentence included jail time, a good behavior bond, and a license suspension.

Tragic Accident: Olympic Cyclist's Sentencing in Wife's Death
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Olympic cyclist and world champion Rohan Dennis has been handed a suspended sentence following a tragic accident resulting in the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins. The incident took place after a domestic dispute, leading to Hoskins being struck by Dennis's vehicle outside their home.

Appearing in South Australia's District Court, Dennis pleaded guilty to an aggravated act likely to cause harm, receiving a jail sentence reduced to one year, four months, and 28 days, which is suspended for two years alongside a five-year license suspension. The judge considered his remorse and personal circumstances, including being the sole carer for their children.

The legal proceedings and interviews reveal the heartbreaking story behind the couple's final moments. Hoskins's family expressed belief in the accidental nature of the event. The sporting duo was respected in the Olympic community, remembered for their dedication and passion for cycling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

