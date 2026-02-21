Left Menu

Tragic Shooting in Faridabad: Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal

A woman in Faridabad was fatally shot by her estranged husband amid a domestic dispute. The incident, which unfolded in broad daylight, escalated after an argument. The suspect fled the scene, leaving the community shocked and authorities on a manhunt. A murder case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 21-02-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 11:14 IST
Tragic Shooting in Faridabad: Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic dispute turned tragic in Faridabad as a man allegedly shot his estranged wife outside her home in Sunlight Colony, Basantpur village. The police revealed the incident occurred around 8 p.m., Friday night. Sangeeta Devi, aged 30, was living separately from her husband due to ongoing divorce proceedings.

According to eyewitnesses, the jaw-dropping turn of events began when Sangeeta was confronted by her husband and in-laws on the street. What started as a heated argument quickly escalated, and her husband allegedly fired three shots at her, fatally wounding her with two bullets. The gunshots alerted neighbors, but the suspect managed to flee.

Authorities have registered a murder case and formed teams to apprehend the suspect, who is a native of Bihar. Preliminary investigations suggest the tragedy stemmed from a divorce dispute. Sangeeta's father, with neighbors' assistance, rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

 Russia
2
Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

 India
3
Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

 India
4
Spain's Tactical Mastery Derails India's Pro League Ambitions

Spain's Tactical Mastery Derails India's Pro League Ambitions

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026