Tragic Shooting in Faridabad: Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal
A woman in Faridabad was fatally shot by her estranged husband amid a domestic dispute. The incident, which unfolded in broad daylight, escalated after an argument. The suspect fled the scene, leaving the community shocked and authorities on a manhunt. A murder case has been registered.
A domestic dispute turned tragic in Faridabad as a man allegedly shot his estranged wife outside her home in Sunlight Colony, Basantpur village. The police revealed the incident occurred around 8 p.m., Friday night. Sangeeta Devi, aged 30, was living separately from her husband due to ongoing divorce proceedings.
According to eyewitnesses, the jaw-dropping turn of events began when Sangeeta was confronted by her husband and in-laws on the street. What started as a heated argument quickly escalated, and her husband allegedly fired three shots at her, fatally wounding her with two bullets. The gunshots alerted neighbors, but the suspect managed to flee.
Authorities have registered a murder case and formed teams to apprehend the suspect, who is a native of Bihar. Preliminary investigations suggest the tragedy stemmed from a divorce dispute. Sangeeta's father, with neighbors' assistance, rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.
