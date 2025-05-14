Punjab FC Triumph in AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League Final

Punjab FC showcased their dominance, clinching the AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League title with a 4-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday. The win was steered by an outstanding first-half performance, establishing an unassailable 4-0 lead before the break.

The opening goal by Karish Soram in the 28th minute was pivotal, shifting the momentum in Punjab's favor. Soon after, Ashish Lohar capitalized on an interception on the half-line to score the second, followed by Vikash Kisku deftly tapping in the third after assistance from captain Aniket Yadav.

Usham Thoungamba Singh sealed the first half's dominance with another goal. Despite Jamshedpur's late response through Heerangamba Seram's header, the deficit proved insurmountable, handing Punjab an emphatic championship victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)