Left Menu

Punjab FC Triumph in AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League Final

Punjab FC displayed impressive prowess as they secured the AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League title, beating Jamshedpur FC 4-1. With a commanding 4-0 first-half lead through goals by Soram, Lohar, Kisku, and Singh, Jamshedpur's lone reply by Seram in the 84th minute was insufficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:38 IST
Punjab FC Triumph in AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab FC showcased their dominance, clinching the AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League title with a 4-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday. The win was steered by an outstanding first-half performance, establishing an unassailable 4-0 lead before the break.

The opening goal by Karish Soram in the 28th minute was pivotal, shifting the momentum in Punjab's favor. Soon after, Ashish Lohar capitalized on an interception on the half-line to score the second, followed by Vikash Kisku deftly tapping in the third after assistance from captain Aniket Yadav.

Usham Thoungamba Singh sealed the first half's dominance with another goal. Despite Jamshedpur's late response through Heerangamba Seram's header, the deficit proved insurmountable, handing Punjab an emphatic championship victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025