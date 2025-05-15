Left Menu

Tragedy in the Cascades: One Survivor's Tale of Survival Against The Odds

Late afternoon in Washington's North Cascades, four rock climbers began their descent, leading to tragedy. A piton failed, causing a fall that left three dead and one critically injured. Survivor Anton Tselykh navigated challenging terrain to find help after regaining consciousness, shedding light on the incident.

In the perilous peaks of Washington's North Cascades Range, four rock climbers faced a deadly descent late one snowy afternoon. A piton, meant to secure their ropes, tragically gave way, causing a catastrophic 200-foot fall. The ravine claimed the lives of three, leaving only one to tell their harrowing tale.

After regaining consciousness hours later, Anton Tselykh, the lone survivor, emerged from the chaos of ropes and debris. Armed with an ice tool, he bravely navigated the treacherous terrain to reach his vehicle. He drove 64 kilometers to seek help in the nearby community of Newhalem.

Tselykh spoke from a Seattle hospital, confirming authorities' theories regarding the accident, which claimed the lives of Vishnu Irigireddy, Tim Nguyen, and Oleksander Martynenko. He remains in satisfactory condition, recovering from head trauma and internal injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

