Tragic Passing of Rugby Star Cornal Hendricks

Former South Africa winger Cornal Hendricks has tragically passed away at the age of 37 following a heart attack, the South African Rugby confirmed on Thursday. Hendricks had an impressive career, playing in 12 test matches for the national team and making his mark by scoring five tries.

In addition to his test career, he was a crucial part of South Africa's sevens team, playing a pivotal role in their triumphant runs at the 2013 World Games and the 2014 Commonwealth Games. After a heart condition necessitated his retirement in 2015, Hendricks made a remarkable comeback in 2019, eventually playing in a total of 233 first-class matches.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Cornal Hendricks, a remarkable athlete who represented his country with distinction," said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander in a heartfelt statement. Condolences have been pouring in for his wife Stephaney, their children, family, friends, and teammates.

(With inputs from agencies.)