Left Menu

Tragic Passing of Rugby Star Cornal Hendricks

Cornal Hendricks, former South Africa winger, has passed away at 37 due to a heart attack. He represented South Africa in rugby, contributing significantly to their sevens and fifteen-man teams. Despite health setbacks, he maintained a distinguished 17-year career in the sport with numerous accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:35 IST
Tragic Passing of Rugby Star Cornal Hendricks

Former South Africa winger Cornal Hendricks has tragically passed away at the age of 37 following a heart attack, the South African Rugby confirmed on Thursday. Hendricks had an impressive career, playing in 12 test matches for the national team and making his mark by scoring five tries.

In addition to his test career, he was a crucial part of South Africa's sevens team, playing a pivotal role in their triumphant runs at the 2013 World Games and the 2014 Commonwealth Games. After a heart condition necessitated his retirement in 2015, Hendricks made a remarkable comeback in 2019, eventually playing in a total of 233 first-class matches.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Cornal Hendricks, a remarkable athlete who represented his country with distinction," said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander in a heartfelt statement. Condolences have been pouring in for his wife Stephaney, their children, family, friends, and teammates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025