Neeraj Chopra Addresses Media, Clarifies Relationship with Arshad Nadeem Amid Border Tensions

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clarifies his relationship with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem amid rising border tensions. Following backlash over inviting Nadeem to an event, which was later postponed, Chopra emphasizes respect but prioritizes national interest, countering critiques with assurance of his commitment to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:49 IST
Neeraj Chopra. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra opened up about his relationship with Pakistani counterpart Arshad Nadeem during a press conference ahead of the Doha Diamond League. Amid ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan, Chopra stated that he does not have a 'very strong relationship' with Nadeem.

Addressing reporters, Chopra said, 'I want to make it clear that I do not have a very strong relationship with Nadeem. As athletes, we communicate, and I have friends across the athletics community.' He emphasized mutual respect in professional interactions while noting the impact of geopolitical tensions.

Chopra faced criticism after extending an invitation to Nadeem for the Neeraj Chopra Classic, which was postponed following a terror attack in Pahalgam. Chopra defended his decision, reiterating that the invitation was purely between athletes and insisted on his dedication to India's interests and values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

