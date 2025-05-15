Lewis Hamilton and the Emotional Race Beyond the F1 Track

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton candidly shared his anxiety on Thursday, not about racing as a Ferrari driver in Italy, but over his elderly bulldog Roscoe's health.

The beloved pet, a companion during six of Hamilton's championship-winning seasons with Mercedes, frequently traveled with him and has amassed 1.2 million Instagram followers. "He's 12-and-a-half years old, so he's an old boy," Hamilton said ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Italy.

Roscoe recently overcame pneumonia, but Hamilton remains anxious with every message from Roscoe's caretaker, fearing bad news. Hamilton, who won 105 races in his career, hopes to bring Roscoe to races in Silverstone and Monza to lift his spirits and enjoy some shared moments on the road.

