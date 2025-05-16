Wrexham's Bold Moves: Fletcher's Surprising Exit

In a shocking development, Wrexham announced the release of one of its most celebrated players, Steven Fletcher, as part of its strategic squad reconstruction before entering the second-tier Championship.

Fletcher, known for his pivotal role in helping the team secure a third consecutive promotion, took to social media with a heavy heart to bid farewell to the club. The 38-year-old emphasized the unique and magical experience he encountered at Wrexham, especially under the ownership of Hollywood's Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

As the club prepares for its challenge in the second tier, just one promotion shy of entering the Premier League, Wrexham is committed to enhancing its squad. The potential departure of star player Paul Mullin further highlights the ongoing changes under manager Phil Parkinson's watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)