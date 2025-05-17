Delhi GM Open Sets Stage for Chess Prowess with Massive Prize Pool

The Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament is gearing up for its 21st edition with a record prize pool of Rs 1.21 crore. Scheduled from June 7 to 14 at Tivoli Gardens, Chattarpur, New Delhi, this FIDE World Championship Circuit event has been instrumental in the rise of India's chess prodigies, including past winners Arjun Erigaisi, Aravindh Chithambaram, R Praggnanandhaa, and reigning World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, who clinched his final GM norm here.

As reported by the Delhi Chess Association, the tournament has evolved into Asia's largest classical-format chess event by participation. This year's edition will witness over 2,500 players from over 15 nations, including 20 Grandmasters, compete in three rating-based categories. The total prize pool has surged by 168 percent from the previous year. Category A, featuring a Rs 51 lakh prize pool, welcomes internationally rated players, while Categories B and C, designed for participants rated below 1900 and 1700 respectively, offer Rs 35 lakh each. Matches adhere to FIDE rules, following the FIDE Swiss System with 10 rounds per section.

Expressing enthusiasm, Delhi Chess Association president Bharat Singh Chauhan stated, "The Delhi GM Open has not only kept pace with chess's popularity in India over two decades but has also fueled its growth. The tournament highlights the sport's shift from the fringes to the forefront, evidenced by its scale, competition, and infrastructure. Each edition fortifies the foundations of a robust, high-performance chess culture in India." Category A games will be played under a classical time control of 90 minutes plus a 30-second increment, with top prizes at Rs 7,00,000, Rs 6,00,000, and Rs 5,00,000. The top ten finishers in this category will secure Rs 1,00,000 or more, and special prizes of Rs 1,00,000 will be awarded to the Best Female Player and Best Foreign Player.

Categories B and C adopt 60-minute-plus-30-second and 30-minute-plus-30-second time formats respectively. Grandmasters, International Masters, Women Grandmasters, and Women International Masters may enter freely. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)