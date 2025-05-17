Left Menu

Delhi GM Open Sets Stage for Chess Prowess with Massive Prize Pool

The 21st Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament, with over Rs 1.21 crore in prizes, is poised to draw 2,500 contenders from 15 countries. Featured players like Arjun Erigaisi and Gukesh Dommaraju underscore its significance in promoting Indian chess talent at Tivoli Gardens, New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:23 IST
Delhi GM Open Sets Stage for Chess Prowess with Massive Prize Pool
Gukesh Dommaraju (L), Arjun Erigaisi (M) and Harsha Bharathakoti (R) posing with their trophies. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament is gearing up for its 21st edition with a record prize pool of Rs 1.21 crore. Scheduled from June 7 to 14 at Tivoli Gardens, Chattarpur, New Delhi, this FIDE World Championship Circuit event has been instrumental in the rise of India's chess prodigies, including past winners Arjun Erigaisi, Aravindh Chithambaram, R Praggnanandhaa, and reigning World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, who clinched his final GM norm here.

As reported by the Delhi Chess Association, the tournament has evolved into Asia's largest classical-format chess event by participation. This year's edition will witness over 2,500 players from over 15 nations, including 20 Grandmasters, compete in three rating-based categories. The total prize pool has surged by 168 percent from the previous year. Category A, featuring a Rs 51 lakh prize pool, welcomes internationally rated players, while Categories B and C, designed for participants rated below 1900 and 1700 respectively, offer Rs 35 lakh each. Matches adhere to FIDE rules, following the FIDE Swiss System with 10 rounds per section.

Expressing enthusiasm, Delhi Chess Association president Bharat Singh Chauhan stated, "The Delhi GM Open has not only kept pace with chess's popularity in India over two decades but has also fueled its growth. The tournament highlights the sport's shift from the fringes to the forefront, evidenced by its scale, competition, and infrastructure. Each edition fortifies the foundations of a robust, high-performance chess culture in India." Category A games will be played under a classical time control of 90 minutes plus a 30-second increment, with top prizes at Rs 7,00,000, Rs 6,00,000, and Rs 5,00,000. The top ten finishers in this category will secure Rs 1,00,000 or more, and special prizes of Rs 1,00,000 will be awarded to the Best Female Player and Best Foreign Player.

Categories B and C adopt 60-minute-plus-30-second and 30-minute-plus-30-second time formats respectively. Grandmasters, International Masters, Women Grandmasters, and Women International Masters may enter freely. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025