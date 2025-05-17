Left Menu

Plapp's Solo Triumph at Giro d'Italia Stage Eight

Luke Plapp claimed victory in stage eight of the Giro d'Italia with a powerful solo ride. He led the 197 km race from Giulianova to Castelraimondo. Wilco Kelderman and Diego Ulissi finished behind him. Ulissi took the pink jersey for overall lead from Primoz Roglic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:30 IST
In a dazzling display of cycling prowess, Luke Plapp of Jayco AlUla emerged victorious during stage eight of the Giro d'Italia, delivering a formidable solo performance. The arduous 197 km stretch from Giulianova to Castelraimondo witnessed Plapp's absolute determination to cross the finish line first, unchallenged by other competitors.

Initially, a 20-rider breakaway marked the race's storyline at 100 km to go. However, Plapp made his decisive move on the Montelago climb, outpacing the group and maintaining his lead to the end. His nearest rivals, Wilco Kelderman of Visma-Lease a Bike and Diego Ulissi of XDS-Astana, trailed by 38 seconds.

Although Ulissi finished third, his efforts bore fruit as he captured the overall leader's pink jersey, the 'Maglia Rosa,' from Primoz Roglic. The emotional victory was apparent as Ulissi celebrated his new standing in the general classification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

