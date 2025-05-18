Thrilling Moments: From Verstappen's Victory to Gauff's Clay Quest
The sports world buzzes with Max Verstappen's Imola win, breaking Oscar Piastri's streak. Coco Gauff eyes success at the French Open after two clay final losses. Key players face injuries across various sports, while exciting wins in golf, baseball, and basketball capture attention.
Max Verstappen clinched a commanding victory at Imola, marking Red Bull's 400th grand prix and halting McLaren's Oscar Piastri's winning streak. Piastri, starting on pole, ultimately finished third.
Coco Gauff aims for French Open triumph after back-to-back losses in clay finals, pushing to break her runner-up streak.
Kahleah Copper faces a 4-6 week absence following knee surgery. Meanwhile, Rafael Devers' home run propelled the Red Sox to a thrilling comeback win.
