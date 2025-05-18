Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Dominate in IPL Playoffs Qualification

Gujarat Titans secured a spot in the IPL Playoffs with a decisive 10-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals. The Titans' victory was driven by Sai Sudharsan's 108* and Shubman Gill's 93*, overtaking Delhi's 199-run target. Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru also qualified for the knockout stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 23:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Titans secured their spot in the IPL Playoffs following a 10-wicket triumph over the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The win highlights the stellar performances by Sai Sudharsan, who scored an unbeaten 108, and Shubman Gill, who contributed an unbeaten 93, chasing a 200-run goal in just 19 overs.

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru also punched their tickets to the knockout stages with both teams standing at 17 points after 12 matches. The strong showing by these teams sets the stage for an exciting playoff series, as the chase to the championship heats up.

KL Rahul led Delhi's batting efforts with intent, achieving his fifth IPL century on a slow track. With an impressive score of 112 not out off 65 balls, Rahul's performance took Delhi Capitals to 199 for 3, albeit not enough to secure a victory on this occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

