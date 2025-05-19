Left Menu

Delhi Capitals: Clinging to IPL Playoff Hopes with Pietersen's Guidance

After a heavy defeat to Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel emphasizes the pivotal role of mentor Kevin Pietersen amidst the team's dwindling playoff prospects. Despite a promising start, recent performances have faltered, leaving their IPL playoff hopes in jeopardy with only two matches remaining.

Updated: 19-05-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 09:57 IST
Kevin Pietersen and Abishek Porel (Photo: Instagram/@delhicapitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the aftermath of a daunting 10-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals' wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel has praised the significant impact of team mentor Kevin Pietersen, as the franchise navigates a challenging path towards the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Porel, whose performances have been inconsistent throughout the season, spoke in the post-match press conference about Pietersen's vital mentorship during trying times. "The experience with Kevin Pietersen has been really good," he stated. "He offers us support when things aren't going right, guiding us on what should be done and appreciating our efforts."

Delhi Capitals initially started the tournament with a strong showing, securing four consecutive victories. However, their form has drastically declined, managing only two wins out of the last eight matches. The defeat by Gujarat Titans, who successfully chased a 200-run target without losing a wicket, further diminished Delhi's playoff chances. Currently fifth in the standings, they must win their final two matches and rely on favorable outcomes in other games to keep their hopes alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

