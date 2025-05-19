Left Menu

Diksha Dagar Secures Top-10 Finish at Dutch Ladies Open

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar clinched a tied-9th finish at the Dutch Ladies Open, part of the Ladies European Tour, with a 4-under 212 score. This marked her fourth top-10 finish. Mimi Rhodes won the tournament, securing her third LET title, while Hitaashee Bakshi and Avani Prashanth also made notable efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hilversum | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:43 IST
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar delivered a steady performance with a 71 in the final round of the Dutch Ladies Open, closing with an overall score of 4-under 212 to finish tied-9th. This achievement marks her fourth top-10 finish in the Ladies European Tour.

Meanwhile, England's Mimi Rhodes continued to impress in her rookie season, winning her third LET title with a two-shot lead at the Goyer Golf & Country Club. Behind her were Brianna Navarrosa and Netherlands native Anne van Dam, who tied for second place.

Indian rookies Hitaashee Bakshi and Avani Prashanth also delivered strong performances, finishing tied-12th and tied-19th, respectively. As the event concluded, it was announced that van Dam will lead Team Europe at the Ping Junior Solheim Cup 2026, making it a week to remember for the Dutch golfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

