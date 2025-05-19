RCB and KKR Gear Up with Strategic Replacements as IPL 2025 Intensifies

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have strategically included Zimbabwean pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for South African Lungi Ngidi. Ngidi is due to rejoin South Africa for the World Test Championship Final. This change, effective from May 26, 2025, was confirmed by the IPL Media Advisory.

Muzarabani's addition brings extensive international experience to RCB, boasting 70 T20 International appearances with 78 wickets for Zimbabwe. The seamer's expertise spans across formats, having also played 12 Tests and 55 One Day Internationals.

The seamer joins RCB at a fee of Rs 75 lakh, enhancing their fast bowling arsenal as they pursue the IPL title. RCB has already secured a playoff berth, sitting second with 17 points. In contrasting news, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) appointed Shivam Shukla as Rovman Powell's replacement, following Powell's impending tonsillar surgery.

Shukla, a promising leg-spinner from Madhya Pradesh, signs for Rs 30 lakh and supplements KKR's spin options as they aim to conclude their season strongly. Although KKR's title defense faltered, their final fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad presents a chance to field new talent.

Enduring a season disrupted by weather, KKR stands sixth in the points table with 12 points, facing SRH in Delhi for their last match, determined to end the tournament with dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)