Friday Finale: Serie A's Potential Title-Deciders

The Italian Serie A football league is setting the stage for what might be its most thrilling conclusion in years. In a strategic move, the league's governing body announced that the season's potential title-deciding matches have been shifted to Friday night. Napoli will face Cagliari, while Inter Milan will travel to Como, with both fixtures commencing at 8:45 p.m. local time (1945 GMT).

With Napoli holding a slim one-point lead against defending champions Inter Milan, the stakes are high. If both teams finish on level points, the title will be decided in a playoff. Complicating matters is Inter's involvement in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 31, adding pressure to the already hectic schedule.

Monday saw heated discussions among league officials, as the timing of the final matches was fiercely debated. Napoli preferred a Friday schedule to maximize celebrations with fans, while Inter pushed for a Thursday match. Ultimately, Friday was chosen, though neither team will have their head coach present; both Antonio Conte and Simone Inzaghi were red-carded in their respective prior matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)