Left Menu

Friday Finale: Serie A's Potential Title-Deciders

The Serie A season could reach its climax on a Friday night after Napoli vs. Cagliari and Inter vs. Como games were rescheduled. With Napoli leading by a point and Inter in a Champions League final, the decision came after a contentious meeting over scheduling preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:10 IST
Friday Finale: Serie A's Potential Title-Deciders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Italian Serie A football league is setting the stage for what might be its most thrilling conclusion in years. In a strategic move, the league's governing body announced that the season's potential title-deciding matches have been shifted to Friday night. Napoli will face Cagliari, while Inter Milan will travel to Como, with both fixtures commencing at 8:45 p.m. local time (1945 GMT).

With Napoli holding a slim one-point lead against defending champions Inter Milan, the stakes are high. If both teams finish on level points, the title will be decided in a playoff. Complicating matters is Inter's involvement in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 31, adding pressure to the already hectic schedule.

Monday saw heated discussions among league officials, as the timing of the final matches was fiercely debated. Napoli preferred a Friday schedule to maximize celebrations with fans, while Inter pushed for a Thursday match. Ultimately, Friday was chosen, though neither team will have their head coach present; both Antonio Conte and Simone Inzaghi were red-carded in their respective prior matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025