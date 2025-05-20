Rishabh Pant's IPL Struggle: Need for a Tactical Rethink

Rishabh Pant, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, faced a challenging IPL season, scoring just 135 runs across 12 matches. This performance has led former cricketers Aakash Chopra and Varun Aaron to suggest a reassessment of his T20 playing strategy.

Despite being bought for a staggering Rs 27 crore, Pant's inconsistent form was a key factor in LSG missing the playoffs, as highlighted by Chopra. He emphasized that failures often reshape players' mindsets for the better, urging Pant to adapt his approach in T20 cricket to bounce back.

Varun Aaron echoed these sentiments, pointing out Pant's tentative nature at the crease this year. With only two matches left against Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, cricket experts believe it's critical for Pant to adjust his strategy and help his team end the season on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)