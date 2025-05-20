Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's IPL Struggle: Need for a Tactical Rethink

Rishabh Pant, captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, struggled in the IPL season, managing only 135 runs in 12 matches. Former cricketers suggest he needs to reassess his T20 approach to regain form and secure a position in India's T20 squad following this disappointing performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:42 IST
Rishabh Pant's IPL Struggle: Need for a Tactical Rethink
  • Country:
  • India

Rishabh Pant, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, faced a challenging IPL season, scoring just 135 runs across 12 matches. This performance has led former cricketers Aakash Chopra and Varun Aaron to suggest a reassessment of his T20 playing strategy.

Despite being bought for a staggering Rs 27 crore, Pant's inconsistent form was a key factor in LSG missing the playoffs, as highlighted by Chopra. He emphasized that failures often reshape players' mindsets for the better, urging Pant to adapt his approach in T20 cricket to bounce back.

Varun Aaron echoed these sentiments, pointing out Pant's tentative nature at the crease this year. With only two matches left against Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, cricket experts believe it's critical for Pant to adjust his strategy and help his team end the season on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025