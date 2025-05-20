Controversy as Alev Kelter Given Three-Match Ban for Stamping Incident

Alev Kelter, a central figure in the U.S. women's rugby team, has been handed a three-match suspension following a controversial incident during the Pacific Four Series clash in Canberra. Her actions cast a shadow over the match, which saw the Australian Wallaroos securing a 27-19 win over the U.S.

Kelter received a red card for stamping on the head of Australia's player Georgina Friedrichs, an act she later admitted was reckless. The independent Disciplinary Committee, after reviewing the footage and considering Kelter's testimony, decided that a full mitigation was warranted, resulting in what some consider a lenient penalty.

While the incident drew sharp criticism from Australian media, who predicted a more severe punishment, especially in light of Kelter's reputation, the committee concluded that the act wasn't intentional. Kelter, who has the right to appeal, will miss critical upcoming matches, including against New Zealand and two club games.

