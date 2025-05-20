Jos Buttler: The Quiet Force Behind Gujarat Titans' IPL Success

In a season marked by stellar performances, Gujarat Titans' batter Shahrukh Khan has lauded Jos Buttler for his profound impact in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former England captain's consistent contributions at the number three spot, coming after skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, have been instrumental in the team's success.

Highlighting Buttler's excellence, Shahrukh Khan noted his ability to remain composed under pressure, a trait that extends his impact beyond mere statistics. With 500 runs this season, the English star's influence is evident in the Titans' victories, particularly as they secured a playoff spot with a decisive win over Delhi Capitals.

However, the Titans face a challenge as Buttler, who is set to join England's ODI squad, will be absent for the IPL playoffs. Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis is expected to step in as his replacement, filling the gap left by Buttler's departure as the team aims for continued success in the tournament.

