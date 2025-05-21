Left Menu

Swiatek's Uncertain Path: Can She Reclaim Her Roland Garros Glory?

Iga Swiatek faces uncertainty as she defends her French Open title at Roland Garros. With recent defeats and a slipping world ranking, Swiatek's dominance on clay is challenged by rivals like Aryna Sabalenka. Struggling with mindset issues, she aims to recapture her past success on the Parisian courts.

Iga Swiatek arrives at this year's Roland Garros facing unprecedented challenges, as the 23-year-old continues to grapple with a series of setbacks just before defending her French Open title.

After successive defeats to Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins, Swiatek finds herself outside the world's top three for the first time since early 2022, as she struggles to regain her once-dominant form on clay. These outcomes have raised questions about her mental outlook and focus, which she acknowledged needed adjustment.

With Aryna Sabalenka usurping her at the top of the world rankings, Swiatek's previous consistency seems elusive. Uncertainty looms over whether she can reignite her clay court prowess, as she seeks to fend off rising competitors and return to her winning ways at the French Open.

