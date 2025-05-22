Chopra Aims for Greater Heights at ORLEN Janusz Kusocinski Memorial

Neeraj Chopra, fresh off his 90.23m javelin throw at the Doha Diamond League, is setting his sights on even greater distances at the ORLEN Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland this Friday. Competing against top athletes including Julian Weber and Anderson Peters, Chopra aims to maintain momentum.

Despite finishing second in Doha, Chopra's performance marked a significant milestone. German Julian Weber, who clinched first place with a 91.06m throw, and two-time world champion Anderson Peters will present stiff competition in the upcoming meet.

Chopra, along with other renowned javelin throwers, is keen to capitalize on the long season, culminating in the World Championships in Tokyo this September. With improved confidence and fitness, he is guided by coach Jan Zelezny, intent on achieving further success.

