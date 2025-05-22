Left Menu

Ex-Ranji Cricketer Nabbed in Email Fraud Scandal

B Nagaraju, a former Ranji cricketer, was arrested for impersonating a government official to solicit financial help. He sent fraudulent emails to high-profile business people using a fake email ID. He is involved in multiple cases of financial fraud across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Updated: 22-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:18 IST
A former Ranji cricketer from Andhra Pradesh has been apprehended for allegedly masquerading as an aide to the Telangana Chief Minister. Hyderabad police announced the arrest on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as B Nagaraju, aged 32, hails from Srikakulam District in Andhra Pradesh. He was detained by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police for allegedly crafting a fake email address and dispatching bogus emails to various businesspersons, impersonating the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Telangana CM, to solicit financial favors.

A complaint from the legitimate OSD to the Telangana CM led to a case being filed under pertinent IT Act sections, and Nagaraju is reportedly involved in multiple fraud cases across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

