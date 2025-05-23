Left Menu

Pulisic Takes a Break: US Squad Faces Gold Cup Without Star Power

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan will skip the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup, opting for rest after a grueling season. Joining him on the absentee list are midfielders Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, and other key players. New talents will fill the squad as the U.S. team prepares for the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 00:01 IST
Pulisic Takes a Break: US Squad Faces Gold Cup Without Star Power
Pulisic

AC Milan's star player, Christian Pulisic, will sit out next month's CONCACAF Gold Cup, marking a major absence in Mauricio Pochettino's U.S. squad lineup. Pulisic has decided to rest following an intense season with Milan, where he played 49 matches, scored 17 goals, and made 12 assists, despite minor injuries.

According to Matt Crocker, U.S. Soccer's Sporting Director, Pulisic and his team discussed the necessity of a break due to his heavy playing schedule over the past two years. The decision aims to have Pulisic ready for peak performance next season. Other significant players like Yunus Musah and Antonee Robinson will also miss the tournament, with McKennie and Weah unavailable due to club commitments in the Club World Cup.

With the absence of several key players, new talents such as Alex Freeman and Quinn Sullivan have been called to the national team. As the U.S. team readies for the Gold Cup, they will engage in friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland, offering opportunities for the squad to showcase their potential and strategic depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025