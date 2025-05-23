Pulisic Takes a Break: US Squad Faces Gold Cup Without Star Power

AC Milan's star player, Christian Pulisic, will sit out next month's CONCACAF Gold Cup, marking a major absence in Mauricio Pochettino's U.S. squad lineup. Pulisic has decided to rest following an intense season with Milan, where he played 49 matches, scored 17 goals, and made 12 assists, despite minor injuries.

According to Matt Crocker, U.S. Soccer's Sporting Director, Pulisic and his team discussed the necessity of a break due to his heavy playing schedule over the past two years. The decision aims to have Pulisic ready for peak performance next season. Other significant players like Yunus Musah and Antonee Robinson will also miss the tournament, with McKennie and Weah unavailable due to club commitments in the Club World Cup.

With the absence of several key players, new talents such as Alex Freeman and Quinn Sullivan have been called to the national team. As the U.S. team readies for the Gold Cup, they will engage in friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland, offering opportunities for the squad to showcase their potential and strategic depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)