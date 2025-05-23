Bianca Pagdanganan Surges in Sizzling Mexico Open Heat

Bianca Pagdanganan thrived under the intense heat and humidity of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, capturing a share of the lead with a 4-under 68 at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open. Her adept use of power allowed her to place a two-putt birdie on the 18th, solidifying her position among frontrunners, including Chisato Iwai, Jenny Shin, and Brianna Do.

The El Camaleon course at Mayakoba presented substantial challenges, with the wind and scorching conditions curtailing scoring opportunities. Despite these hurdles, Pagdanganan's composed performance and strategic play enabled her to navigate the course efficiently, missing only two greens. The taxing environment also affected other top contenders, such as Jenny Shin, who battled the heat to finish with a 68, making seven birdies despite setbacks, including a double bogey.

While some players faltered under the relentless conditions, Pagdanganan expressed satisfaction with her game, noting her mental and physical alignment throughout the round. The event, marking the LPGA's return to Mexico since 2017, also saw mixed results from local talents Gaby Lopez and Maria Fassi, who struggled in their rounds.

