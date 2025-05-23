Punjab Kings Eye First Top-Two IPL Finish in Over a Decade
Punjab Kings are poised to secure their first top-two Indian Premier League finish in 11 years. Strengthened by key players' return, they aim for a title win. Skipper Shreyas Iyer's leadership and consistent performances have been crucial, as Delhi Capitals conclude a challenging season.
Riding high on momentum, Punjab Kings hope to clinch their first top-two finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in over a decade during their Saturday matchup against Delhi Capitals.
The franchise, historically challenged in reaching playoffs, was bolstered when foreign players re-joined after political tensions disrupted the tournament. Captain Shreyas Iyer has led the team with stellar performance, including emerging as the second-highest run-scorer this season.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, face difficulties, struggling in vital powerplay moments and missing key pacer Mitchell Starc. As the season nears its end, Punjab Kings gear up to not only secure playoff success but also make a credible run for the IPL title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
