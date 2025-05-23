Left Menu

The French Open: A Tradition on Clay

The French Open, also known as Roland Garros, is a prestigious claycourt tennis tournament organized by the French Tennis Federation. Held in Paris from May 25 to June 8, it features top-ranked players from around the world. Famous venues include Court Philippe Chatrier, Suzanne Lenglen, and Simonne Mathieu.

The French Open, a revered claycourt Grand Slam tournament, has been a centerpiece of the tennis world since its inception in 1891. Originally known as the French Championships, this Parisian event is organized by the French Tennis Federation and staged at the renowned Roland Garros venue.

This year's tournament is set to run from May 25 to June 8, attracting top-ranked players globally. Notably, it features iconic courts such as Court Philippe Chatrier, named after the former French Tennis Federation president, and Court Suzanne Lenglen, celebrating the legacy of the French tennis great.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are among the standout competitors participating this year, with Alcaraz holding the men's world number three ranking. Tennis enthusiasts can catch the action through various broadcasters worldwide, including Eurosport and ESPN, depending on their region.

