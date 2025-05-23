Rajat Patidar Hails RCB's Bowlers as Key to IPL Success
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar underscores the vital role of seasoned bowlers in T20 cricket, spotlighting RCB's formidable bowling unit as the best in 18 IPL seasons. Patidar also praised the team's clear roles and consistent performances, which have boosted RCB to the top of the points table.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar has spotlighted the crucial role of experienced bowlers in T20 cricket, highlighting their ability to clinch victories and championships. Patidar lauded the current bowling lineup, deeming it the strongest RCB has fielded in the IPL's 18-year history.
During an appearance on JioHotstar's 'SUPERSTARS', Patidar articulated the significance of seasoned bowlers adept at handling specific match situations. "Our bowling unit has the potential to win matches and even titles," he remarked, attributing the team's success to strategic player selection. He further commended RCB's well-defined batting lineup, noting robust performances that have fortified team confidence.
Patidar's personal contribution to the season includes 239 runs in 11 innings, boasting a strike rate of 140.58. Despite a rain-abandoned game against Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB stands atop the IPL points table. A single point against Sunrisers Hyderabad will secure their playoff spot.
