Sherpa's Unprecedented Everest Climb Shatters Records

Tashi Gyalzen Sherpa, a 29-year-old from Porche village, Solukhumbu, has set an extraordinary new world record by climbing Mount Everest four times in just 14 days.

Sherpa's incredible achievement was completed under the guidance of 8K Expeditions, with the final ascent taking place at 3.13 am on May 23, 2025.

His series of ascents began with his initial climb on May 9, followed by summits on May 14, 19, and finally on May 23, marking an unparalleled accomplishment in the realm of high-altitude mountaineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)