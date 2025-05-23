Sherpa's Unprecedented Everest Climb Shatters Records
Tashi Gyalzen Sherpa, 29, achieved an astounding feat by summiting Mount Everest four times within 14 days, breaking a world record. His successful climbs, conducted with 8K Expeditions, took place on May 9, 14, 19, and 23, 2025. Born in Porche village, Sherpa's journey added a remarkable chapter to mountaineering history.
Tashi Gyalzen Sherpa, a 29-year-old from Porche village, Solukhumbu, has set an extraordinary new world record by climbing Mount Everest four times in just 14 days.
Sherpa's incredible achievement was completed under the guidance of 8K Expeditions, with the final ascent taking place at 3.13 am on May 23, 2025.
His series of ascents began with his initial climb on May 9, followed by summits on May 14, 19, and finally on May 23, marking an unparalleled accomplishment in the realm of high-altitude mountaineering.
