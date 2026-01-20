Left Menu

Sweet Surge: India's Sugar Production Climbs 22% Amidst Economic Challenges

India's sugar production increased by 22% to 15.9 million tonnes for the 2025-26 season by January 15, driven by better cane supply and yields. Output gains were noted across major states; however, financial challenges due to rising cane prices and decreasing sugar prices threaten the industry's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:20 IST
Sweet Surge: India's Sugar Production Climbs 22% Amidst Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's sugar production has seen a notable rise of 22% to reach 15.9 million tonnes by January 15 during the 2025-26 season. This increase is driven by improved cane supply and better agricultural yields, as reported by the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

The country's leading sugar-producing states have experienced significant output growth, with Maharashtra reporting a remarkable 51% increase, while Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka also showed substantial gains. Industry leader ISMA, however, highlighted growing concerns about financial strains faced by the sector, with cane prices rising and sugar prices falling.

As operational costs exceed sugar prices, ISMA has called for a revision of the minimum selling price (MSP) to safeguard mill finances and secure timely payments to cane farmers. The organization warned of potential payment arrears escalating if current market conditions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xtep Group: Sprinting Towards a Southeast Asian Running Revolution

Xtep Group: Sprinting Towards a Southeast Asian Running Revolution

 Indonesia
2
Revolutionizing Healthcare Training: KGI Bengaluru Unveils VR Skill Lab

Revolutionizing Healthcare Training: KGI Bengaluru Unveils VR Skill Lab

 Global
3
Political Turmoil: South Sudan's Fragile Peace at Risk

Political Turmoil: South Sudan's Fragile Peace at Risk

 South Sudan
4
Grand Slams and Farewell Dramas at the Australian Open

Grand Slams and Farewell Dramas at the Australian Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026