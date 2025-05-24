Napoli's Scudetto Triumph: A Tale of Consistency and Strategy

Napoli secured their second Scudetto in three seasons on Friday, overcoming Inter Milan with consistency, strategic depth, and lighter fixtures.

Over the final round, Napoli's 2-0 victory over Cagliari sealed the title, while fans erupted in celebration. Inter's dual commitments, including a taxing Champions League run, highlighted the strategic advantage of Napoli's lighter schedule.

New arrivals Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay, crucial signings for coach Antonio Conte, energized Napoli's campaign. Their combined 26 goals sparked memories of the iconic Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia partnership, ultimately powering Napoli to the league's apex once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)