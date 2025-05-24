Left Menu

Napoli's Scudetto Triumph: A Tale of Consistency and Strategy

Napoli clinched their second Serie A title in three years, benefiting from consistent performance and lighter fixtures compared to Inter Milan. Key signings Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay played pivotal roles in securing the title. The season saw jockeying between top teams, culminating in Napoli's decisive victory.

Updated: 24-05-2025 03:53 IST
Napoli secured their second Scudetto in three seasons on Friday, overcoming Inter Milan with consistency, strategic depth, and lighter fixtures.

Over the final round, Napoli's 2-0 victory over Cagliari sealed the title, while fans erupted in celebration. Inter's dual commitments, including a taxing Champions League run, highlighted the strategic advantage of Napoli's lighter schedule.

New arrivals Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay, crucial signings for coach Antonio Conte, energized Napoli's campaign. Their combined 26 goals sparked memories of the iconic Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia partnership, ultimately powering Napoli to the league's apex once more.

