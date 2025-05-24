Shoaib Bashir Shines as England Holds Firm Against Zimbabwe

On Saturday at Trent Bridge, Shoaib Bashir gave England a crucial breakthrough just before lunch on the third day of the one-off test against Zimbabwe. The visitors, who resumed play on 30-2 in their second innings, were brought to 141-3, still trailing by 159 runs.

Sean Williams was pivotal in Zimbabwe's innings, scoring 88 off 82 deliveries. His sixth test half-century was highlighted by a brilliant drive down the ground. Supporting Williams was Ben Curran, remaining unbeaten at 36. England's bowlers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue, who had already claimed wickets, could not disrupt their 122-run partnership until Bashir secured his 50th test wicket.

Zimbabwe sought a decision review, but the call fell in England's favor, confirming the ball was destined to clip the leg stump's top.

(With inputs from agencies.)