Thrills and Upsets: First Day Drama at the French Open

The French Open launched its opening day with thrilling matches and unexpected upsets, marking a dramatic start to the renowned tennis tournament.

Italian star Lorenzo Musetti, seeded eighth, triumphed over German player Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets, booking his spot in the second round. Similarly, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus delivered a commanding performance, cruising past Kamilla Rakhimova with ease.

Meanwhile, in a notable comeback, American Tommy Paul rallied from a set down to defeat Denmark's Elmer Moller. However, unpredictable weather momentarily halted outdoor matches, but the action on prominent courts such as Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen continued unabated.