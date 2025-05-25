India's Chess Prodigies Prepare for an Epic Battle at Norway Chess 2023
India's budding chess talents, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, are set to face formidable opponents, including Magnus Carlsen, in the Norway Chess tournament. With both men's and women's sections featuring strong players, the competition promises intense matches and highlights the growing presence of Indian chess on the international stage.
India's rising chess stars, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, are gearing up to confront chess heavyweights, including Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura, at the prestigious Norway Chess tournament. Kicking off from Monday, this event is a key highlight on the calendar, promising high-stakes battles in both the men's and women's sections.
The highly anticipated first-round match will witness Gukesh taking on world number one Carlsen, while Erigaisi is set to face China's Wei Yi. The inclusion of Indian players in this elite tournament marks a historic milestone and offers a chance to clinch India's first title in Norway Chess.
In the women's section, Koneru Humpy, a two-time World Rapid Champion, will lock horns with fellow countrywoman R Vaishali. The doubling of Indian players in this prestigious event underscores the nation's accelerating chess prowess, showcasing their readiness to vie for glory against top international contenders.
