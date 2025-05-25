India's Chess Prodigies Prepare for an Epic Battle at Norway Chess 2023

India's rising chess stars, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, are gearing up to confront chess heavyweights, including Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura, at the prestigious Norway Chess tournament. Kicking off from Monday, this event is a key highlight on the calendar, promising high-stakes battles in both the men's and women's sections.

The highly anticipated first-round match will witness Gukesh taking on world number one Carlsen, while Erigaisi is set to face China's Wei Yi. The inclusion of Indian players in this elite tournament marks a historic milestone and offers a chance to clinch India's first title in Norway Chess.

In the women's section, Koneru Humpy, a two-time World Rapid Champion, will lock horns with fellow countrywoman R Vaishali. The doubling of Indian players in this prestigious event underscores the nation's accelerating chess prowess, showcasing their readiness to vie for glory against top international contenders.

