Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters Expands Horizon with Record Prize Pool

The Chennai Grand Masters chess tournament returns with significant changes, expanding to 20 players and offering its largest prize pool to date of Rs one crore. This year's event is set for August 6 to 15 and sees more competitors than ever, with 10 players in each category as opposed to eight in previous years.

The tournament, rebranded as the Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters thanks to Singapore-based fintech firm Quantbox Research's title sponsorship, gains additional support from the Tamil Nadu Government and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. This year's edition promises increased competition and inclusivity.

Breaking new ground, the 2024 edition showcases an average Masters rating of 2729 and introduces female participants in the Challengers category. Last year, Aravindh Chithambaram clinched the Masters title, while Pranav V secured victory in the Challengers, earning a spot in this year's Masters competition.