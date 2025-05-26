Dramatic Sea Rescue: Ganguly Family's Narrow Escape

Snehasish Ganguly and his wife, Arpita, experienced a harrowing ordeal while engaging in water sports in Puri, narrowly escaping a potentially tragic outcome. The incident unfolded when their speedboat, caught off-guard by a substantial wave, capsized, tossing all aboard into the turbulent sea.

In a video statement shared with PTI, Arpita Ganguly recounted the terrifying experience, expressing gratitude towards the lifeguards whose prompt actions safeguarded their lives. She emphasized the importance of imposing stricter regulations on water sports to prevent similar mishaps in the future.

Local eyewitnesses corroborated the sequence of events, observing that the vessel lost its balance and overturned upon encountering the wave. Arpita intends to address her concerns by reaching out to local authorities upon returning to Kolkata.