Jannik Sinner Extends Winning Streak Amid French Open Drama

Jannik Sinner continued his winning streak in Grand Slam matches, defeating Arthur Rinderknech in the first round of the French Open. Despite a doping ban earlier this year, Sinner, a three-time Grand Slam winner, impressed with his performance. Rinderknech engaged the crowd with his energetic antics during the match.

Paris | Updated: 27-05-2025 09:41 IST
Jannik Sinner extended his impressive Grand Slam winning streak to 15 following a decisive 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 win over Arthur Rinderknech at the French Open's opening round.

Ranked No. 1, Sinner returned to the court after a three-month doping ban handed down post his Australian Open victory in January. His prowess on hard courts has yielded three Grand Slam titles. Last year, he reached the semifinals at Roland-Garros before bowing out in a five-set thriller to Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner will now face Richard Gasquet, who plans to retire post-tournament. Meanwhile, Rinderknech interacted passionately with the crowd, reminiscent of past encounters involving drama, especially noted during Roland-Garros and Wimbledon showdowns with Taylor Fritz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

