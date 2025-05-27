Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Explosive Century Powers Lucknow to Record IPL Total

Rishabh Pant's blistering unbeaten 118 off 61 balls led the Lucknow Super Giants to a formidable 227/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL's final group stage match. Supported by Mitchell Marsh's 67, the innings potentially set a new milestone for IPL chases at the Ekana Stadium.

Updated: 27-05-2025 22:07 IST
In a thrilling display of power hitting, Lucknow Super Giants' skipper Rishabh Pant delivered a smashing innings with an unbeaten century in the final group stage match of the 18th IPL season. Pant's scintillating 118 runs off just 61 deliveries catapulted his team to a commanding 227/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ekana Stadium.

Pant, alongside Mitchell Marsh, who contributed a quick-fire 67, dismantled Bengaluru's bowling attack. Bengaluru now faces the daunting task of achieving a record-setting chase, as no team has pursued a target higher than 207 at this venue.

After RCB's early breakthrough with Matthew Breetzke's dismissal, Pant promoted himself up the order, ensuring a steady 55/1 at the end of the powerplay. Unyielding, he punished the Bengaluru bowlers relentlessly with a display filled with boundaries, including 11 fours and 9 sixes, while Marsh supported the onslaught from the other end.

As Marsh fell to Bhuvneshwar Kumar post a 152-run partnership, Nicholas Pooran stepped in to assist Pant in capitalizing on the innings. Pant's momentum persisted, culminating in his first IPL century of the season, which he celebrated with a somersault amidst roaring applause. Contributions from Pooran and Abdul Samad further fortified the total, concluding Lucknow's innings at a formidable 227/3.

