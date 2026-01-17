Smriti Mandhana Shines in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Impressive Innings
In a thrilling cricket match, Smriti Mandhana led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a strong performance with a score of 96 runs. Georgia Voll also contributed with an unbeaten 54, leading the team to a total of 169 runs for two wickets. Their efforts outshone the bowling attack.
In a compelling cricket encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcased exceptional prowess, rallying behind star player Smriti Mandhana's impressive score of 96 runs. Her noteworthy performance was the cornerstone of the team's strong innings.
Georgia Voll supported Mandhana with a commendable 54 not out, further strengthening the Challengers' position. The team ultimately amassed a total of 169 runs for the loss of just two wickets in 18.2 overs.
Despite a valiant effort from the bowlers, including Marizanne Kapp's economical spell, the challenge proved formidable as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting brilliance commanded the spotlight.
(With inputs from agencies.)