Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana Shines in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Impressive Innings

In a thrilling cricket match, Smriti Mandhana led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a strong performance with a score of 96 runs. Georgia Voll also contributed with an unbeaten 54, leading the team to a total of 169 runs for two wickets. Their efforts outshone the bowling attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 23:10 IST
Smriti Mandhana Shines in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Impressive Innings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a compelling cricket encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcased exceptional prowess, rallying behind star player Smriti Mandhana's impressive score of 96 runs. Her noteworthy performance was the cornerstone of the team's strong innings.

Georgia Voll supported Mandhana with a commendable 54 not out, further strengthening the Challengers' position. The team ultimately amassed a total of 169 runs for the loss of just two wickets in 18.2 overs.

Despite a valiant effort from the bowlers, including Marizanne Kapp's economical spell, the challenge proved formidable as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting brilliance commanded the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026