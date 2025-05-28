Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Battles Into French Open's Third Round

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame Hungarian opponent Fabian Marozsan in a four-set encounter at the French Open. Despite a momentary dip in performance, Alcaraz leveraged his skills to take control and secure a place in the third round, aiming for his fifth Grand Slam title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:40 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz deftly maneuvered past a formidable adversary at the French Open, defeating unseeded Hungarian Fabian Marozsan 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2 and securing a place in the third round on Wednesday.

Previously overpowered by Marozsan on Rome's clay courts two years prior, the 22-year-old Spaniard faced vulnerabilities but managed to avoid a repeat defeat. Alcaraz, playing under the center court roof amidst a rain-soaked Parisian backdrop, surged to a 4-0 lead, dominating the initial set.

Despite Marozsan's impressive drop shots in the second set, which threatened to disrupt Alcaraz's rhythm, the young Spaniard intensified his play. After regaining control during the third set, Alcaraz's form wavered slightly in the fourth, yet he ultimately advanced, setting up a meeting with either Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Damir Dzumhur.

