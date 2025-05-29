Coco Gauff Advances: A Battle of Power at French Open

Second seed Coco Gauff advanced to the French Open third round by overcoming a formidable challenge from unseeded Czech Tereza Valentova on Thursday. The American secured victory with a 6-2, 6-4 win, despite facing a tough contest.

Valentova, known for her powerful serves, posed a significant threat to the 21-year-old Gauff. Nevertheless, through relentless returns and strong groundstrokes, Gauff managed to find a way past her opponent. 'She's very young and I knew it would be a tough match,' remarked Gauff, the 2022 French Open runner-up.

After taking the opening set in 35 minutes, Gauff encountered a more competitive second set marked by three service breaks. The young Czech, however, did not go down quietly. Gauff, who has been a finalist in Madrid and Rome this year, is now set to compete against Marie Bouzkova in the next round.