Coco Gauff Advances: A Battle of Power at French Open

Coco Gauff advanced to the French Open third round after defeating Tereza Valentova. Despite challenges from Valentova's powerful serve, Gauff's formidable groundstrokes secured her victory. Gauff won the first set swiftly, but faced resistance in the second. She will now face Marie Bouzkova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:09 IST
Second seed Coco Gauff advanced to the French Open third round by overcoming a formidable challenge from unseeded Czech Tereza Valentova on Thursday. The American secured victory with a 6-2, 6-4 win, despite facing a tough contest.

Valentova, known for her powerful serves, posed a significant threat to the 21-year-old Gauff. Nevertheless, through relentless returns and strong groundstrokes, Gauff managed to find a way past her opponent. 'She's very young and I knew it would be a tough match,' remarked Gauff, the 2022 French Open runner-up.

After taking the opening set in 35 minutes, Gauff encountered a more competitive second set marked by three service breaks. The young Czech, however, did not go down quietly. Gauff, who has been a finalist in Madrid and Rome this year, is now set to compete against Marie Bouzkova in the next round.

