RCB's Bowlers Dismantle PBKS at Mullanpur Showdown

In a gripping IPL qualifier clash, Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowler brigade shone brightly, reducing Punjab Kings to a stark 101 runs in merely 14.1 overs at Mullanpur. The pace attack led by Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Josh Hazlewood wreaked havoc on PBKS's batting lineup, especially within the powerplay overs.

The match opened dramatically with PBKS struggling early on as Yash Dayal dismissed Priyansh Arya swiftly. Despite Prabhsimran Singh's resistance with quick boundaries, Bhuvneshwar Kumar soon claimed his wicket. Josh Hazlewood's return was marked by scalping skipper Shreyas Iyer, significantly denting PBKS' prospects.

Spinner Suyash Sharma delivered a potent punch to the middle order, claiming three wickets and leaving PBKS on the back foot. Though Marcus Stoinis attempted a revival, scoring 26, it was too little, too late. The concerted effort by RCB bowlers culminated in PBKS finishing at a paltry 101.