England's Dominant ODI Victory: Harry Brook's Captaincy Off to a Flying Start

Harry Brook's tenure as England's ODI captain started with a commanding 238-run victory against the West Indies at Edgbaston. In a remarkable batting display, all of England's top-seven batsmen contributed scores of 35 or more, culminating in a total of 400-8. Brook was instrumental among those achieving half-centuries.

The West Indies faced a daunting task but was dismissed for 162 within 27 overs. Saqib Mahmood's precise medium pace disrupted the top order, while fast bowler Jamie Overton tackled the lower order decisively. Brook expressed satisfaction with the team's performance despite none converting their fifties to hundreds.

England's batsmen enjoyed an explosive start despite losing the toss, with Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith putting on 64 runs in the opening seven overs. Jacob Bethell, back from the Indian Premier League, dazzled with an 82, supported by Will Jacks in a rapid partnership. As a result, England reaches 400 against the West Indies, maintaining an undefeated record from such an imposing total.

