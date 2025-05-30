Left Menu

England's Dominant ODI Victory: Harry Brook's Captaincy Off to a Flying Start

Harry Brook began his tenure as England's ODI captain with a convincing 238-run victory over the West Indies. England scored 400-8 with all seven top-order batsmen making over 35 runs. The West Indies were bowled out for 162. Brook describes the performance as phenomenal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:08 IST
England's Dominant ODI Victory: Harry Brook's Captaincy Off to a Flying Start
Harry Brook
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Harry Brook's tenure as England's ODI captain started with a commanding 238-run victory against the West Indies at Edgbaston. In a remarkable batting display, all of England's top-seven batsmen contributed scores of 35 or more, culminating in a total of 400-8. Brook was instrumental among those achieving half-centuries.

The West Indies faced a daunting task but was dismissed for 162 within 27 overs. Saqib Mahmood's precise medium pace disrupted the top order, while fast bowler Jamie Overton tackled the lower order decisively. Brook expressed satisfaction with the team's performance despite none converting their fifties to hundreds.

England's batsmen enjoyed an explosive start despite losing the toss, with Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith putting on 64 runs in the opening seven overs. Jacob Bethell, back from the Indian Premier League, dazzled with an 82, supported by Will Jacks in a rapid partnership. As a result, England reaches 400 against the West Indies, maintaining an undefeated record from such an imposing total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025