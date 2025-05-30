Team India Gears Up for BRICS Esports 2025 with Symbolic New Jersey

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Friday unveiled the official jersey for Team India, set to compete in the upcoming BRICS Esports Championship 2025. This symbolic jersey design pays tribute to the nation's persistent fight against terrorism and military ethos through 'Operation Sindoor'.

Featuring a bold red stripe down the center, the jersey embodies strength, inspired by the sindoor mark worn by married Indian women. It also incorporates camouflage patterns, reflecting the discipline and service of the Indian Armed Forces. Tekken 8 athletes Gurashish 'Soul' Singh and Shubham Khorwal will wear the jersey as they head to Moscow for the championship.

Singh, a national qualifier victor, joined by Khorwal, will represent India among competitors from 21 nations including South Africa, China, and Brazil. They aim to surpass the silver medal win at BRICS 2024, reinforcing India's growing presence in the esports arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)