Team India Gears Up for BRICS Esports 2025 with Symbolic New Jersey
The Esports Federation of India unveiled the official Team India jersey for the BRICS Esports Championship 2025. It features a red stripe representing strength and camouflage patterns honoring the Indian Armed Forces. Athletes Gurashish Singh and Shubham Khorwal will wear it at the Moscow event from May 31 to June 1.
- Country:
- India
The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Friday unveiled the official jersey for Team India, set to compete in the upcoming BRICS Esports Championship 2025. This symbolic jersey design pays tribute to the nation's persistent fight against terrorism and military ethos through 'Operation Sindoor'.
Featuring a bold red stripe down the center, the jersey embodies strength, inspired by the sindoor mark worn by married Indian women. It also incorporates camouflage patterns, reflecting the discipline and service of the Indian Armed Forces. Tekken 8 athletes Gurashish 'Soul' Singh and Shubham Khorwal will wear the jersey as they head to Moscow for the championship.
Singh, a national qualifier victor, joined by Khorwal, will represent India among competitors from 21 nations including South Africa, China, and Brazil. They aim to surpass the silver medal win at BRICS 2024, reinforcing India's growing presence in the esports arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IPL Stars Swap Jersey for National Duty Amid Play-offs
New Jersey Transit Rail Strike: A Halt in Motion
Jersey Transit Showdown: Engineers Strike Over Stalled Wages
New Jersey Transit Faces Unprecedented Strike: Commuters Brace for Impact
New Jersey Commuters Face Chaos as NJ Transit Engineers Strike