Iga Swiatek Advances in Thrilling French Open Showdown

Iga Swiatek, defending her French Open title, defeated Jaqueline Cristian 6-2, 7-5 to reach the fourth round. The match took place amid high temperatures, with Swiatek excelling in the crucial moments of the second set. Her victory was marked by resilience and strategic play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:45 IST
Iga Swiatek

Defending champion Iga Swiatek took another step in her pursuit of a fifth French Open title, overcoming Romania's Jaqueline Cristian with a score of 6-2, 7-5. The Polish fifth seed advanced to the fourth round after a challenging match held amid the sweltering heat at Roland Garros.

Swiatek showed urgency in the early set, breaking Cristian twice to claim the first set swiftly. However, the match intensified as Cristian leveled the competition in the second set, engaging in a high-quality duel with the title defender. Swiatek's composure proved decisive as she pulled through in the last game.

Despite the mounting pressure from Cristian and the rising temperatures, Swiatek held her nerve, particularly in the 12th game of the second set, moving past three deuces. With the support of enthusiastic spectators, she accelerated her performance to secure her spot in the next round of the Grand Slam.

