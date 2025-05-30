Rohit Sharma's Heroics Propel Mumbai Indians to Dominant Win Over Gujarat Titans

In an electrifying IPL eliminator at Mullanpur, Rohit Sharma displayed his batting prowess with a scintillating half-century, guiding Mumbai Indians to a mammoth total of 228/5 against Gujarat Titans. This performance sets a challenging target of 229 runs for GT, who are vying for a chance to compete against Punjab Kings in Qualifier two.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai's opening duo, Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow, set the stage ablaze. Sharma capitalized on opportunities, particularly targeting Mohammed Siraj, while Bairstow's explosive assault against Prasidh Krishna propelled MI past fifty in under four overs. Despite Bairstow's departure on 47, Rohit bolstered the innings with a masterful 81, marking a personal milestone of 7,000 IPL runs.

Crucial knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma combined with a fiery finish by captain Hardik Pandya, who added to the scoreboard with three sixes in the final over, cemented Mumbai's commanding position. GT's Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore led the bowling efforts but could not curtail the Mumbai onslaught. The stage is set for an intense chase as GT aims to keep their IPL dreams alive.