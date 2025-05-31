Left Menu

Epic Clash: U Mumba TT vs PBG Pune Jaguars in UTT Season 6 Maharashtra Derby

A thrilling Maharashtra Derby in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 features U Mumba TT, led by World No. 12 Bernadette Szocs and rising star Yashaswini Ghorpade, against PBG Pune Jaguars, anchored by Olympian Alvaro Robles. The high-stakes clash promises intense competition at Ahmedabad's EKA Arena.

UTT Players (Photo: UTT). Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra Derby gears up for a fiery showdown as U Mumba TT faces off against PBG Pune Jaguars in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 on Sunday. World No. 12 Bernadette Szocs and India's rising talent Yashaswini Ghorpade spearhead Mumbai's ambitions against a Pune squad formidable with Olympian Alvaro Robles.

Under the captaincy of Szocs, U Mumba TT aims for a powerful opening. The Romanian star fronts a dynamic roster, including India's second-ranked women's singles player, Yashaswini Ghorpade. French star Lilian Bardet, returning for his second season, adds depth with his crucial match skills. Other key players such as Abhinandh PB, Swastika Ghosh, and doubles expert Akash Pal bolster Mumbai's lineup.

The Pune team counters with a stalwart frontline featuring Olympians Alvaro Robles and debutante Dina Meshref. Robles returns, admired for his leadership and his league-best stats, including a 72.22% game-winning rate last season. Supporting them are seasoned players Mudit Dani, Reeth Rishya, and the promising 19-year-old Taneesha Kotecha, eager to make her mark this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

