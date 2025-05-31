Melbourne City Triumphs in Historic A-League Derby Final

Melbourne City secured their second A-League Championship with a historic 1-0 win over crosstown rivals Melbourne Victory in the Grand Final. The tense derby, marking the first time the clash decided the title, saw Yonatan Cohen score early to clinch victory for Aurelio Vidmar's side.

Despite Melbourne Victory's intense pressure, City maintained their lead through staunch defense. Key defensive plays, including a crucial block by Mathew Leckie, helped nullify Victory's offensive efforts, while City goalkeeper Patrick Beach kept out several attempts to equalize.

Victory's repeated efforts to level the score fell short, with City holding firm to claim the championship, having finished second in the regular season. The Championship triumph marks a significant achievement for the City Football Group-owned club.