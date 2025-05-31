Left Menu

Melbourne City Triumphs in Historic A-League Derby Final

Melbourne City clinched the A-League Championship after a narrow 1-0 victory over Melbourne Victory in the Grand Final. Yonatan Cohen's early strike secured the win in a historic first derby final. Solid defense ensured the title, overcoming relentless pressure from their rivals at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Updated: 31-05-2025 17:55 IST
Melbourne City Triumphs in Historic A-League Derby Final
Melbourne City secured their second A-League Championship with a historic 1-0 win over crosstown rivals Melbourne Victory in the Grand Final. The tense derby, marking the first time the clash decided the title, saw Yonatan Cohen score early to clinch victory for Aurelio Vidmar's side.

Despite Melbourne Victory's intense pressure, City maintained their lead through staunch defense. Key defensive plays, including a crucial block by Mathew Leckie, helped nullify Victory's offensive efforts, while City goalkeeper Patrick Beach kept out several attempts to equalize.

Victory's repeated efforts to level the score fell short, with City holding firm to claim the championship, having finished second in the regular season. The Championship triumph marks a significant achievement for the City Football Group-owned club.

